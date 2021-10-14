QNS Weekender: 28 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Enjoy the unseasonably warm fall weekend, which is full of autumnal fun.

On Friday, visit Queens County Farm Museum’s seasonal pumpkin patch (and don’t forget to bring your own bag!) On Saturday, have fun at Forest Park’s Fall Festival, complete with fun, games and live entertainment. On Sunday, make your way to Jamaica Bay to see some migrating raptors, including Sharpshinned and Cooper’s Hawks, Peregrine Falcons, and maybe a Bald Eagle or two.

For these events and more, here are 28 things to do in Queens from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Pumpkin Patch (Queens County Farm): Pick your perfect fall pumpkin all month long at Queens Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own bag (BYOB.) Pumpkins are priced by size. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open daily in October, Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to 30.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From now until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In October, the stand is selling a whole host of produce including bush beans, collard greens, ginger, pumpkin, radicchio and turnips. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Drive-in Movie – “Poltergeist” (John Golden Park): Come to this drive-in showing of “Poltergeist” at John Golden Park. The story follows a young family who is visited by ghosts in their home. While the ghost appear friendly at first, they soon begin terrorizing the family before “kidnapping” the youngest daughter. Rated PG. John Golden Parking Lot in John Golden Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 15.

Movies Under the Stars – “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Park): Grab a blanket or chair for this week’s edition of Movies Under the Stars. This week, enjoy a showing of “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which follows Bill S. Preston and Ted Logan, who are now middle-aged dads. The former aspiring high school musicians are tasked with writing a song that will save humanity and travel into the future to retrieve the song from their future selves. Rated PG-13. Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Park in Tudor Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 15.

“Who Knows The Show” (Green Space): This show presents a journey from east to west and beyond. From rural Japan to New York City, this combination of dance, theater, comedy and music is directed and choreographed by Aya Jane Saotome. 37-24 24th Street, Suite 211. Get tickets. greenspacestudio.org. Tickets are $17 online, $20 cash at the door or $22 by credit card at the door. 8 p.m., Oct. 15.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

It’s My Park (Cunningham Park): Come volunteer with the Friends of Cunningham Park, who will work to beautify the park this weekend. Cunningham Park Field House in Cunningham Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16.

Global Kids 5K (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): All proceeds from this in-person 5K race will go toward the Global Kids College & Career Readiness Program, which prepares students for life after high school. Register here. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. globalkids.org. Fees vary. 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.

It’s My Park (MacNeil Park): This weekend, the Coastal Preservation Network is coming to Macneil Park in order to beautify the outdoor space for the public. Come be a volunteer! MacNeil Park Entrance in Hermon A. MacNeil Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 16.

It’s My Park (Astoria Park): Join volunteers with the Astoria Park Alliance, who will plant daffodil buds in Astoria Park. Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 16.

Fall Kickoff Event at Meadow Lake (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Come to Meadow Lake and help to remove invasive plant species, which threaten the growth and development of the lake’s wetland environment. Register here. Meadow Lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. allianceforfmcp. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16.

Daffodil Bulb Planting and Giveaway (Crocheron Park): The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park will be planting daffodils at O’Rourke Playground and will also give away daffodil bulbs to volunteers. Bring your own bag. Meet at the Flag Pole Garden Bed by P.S. 41. crocheronpark.org O’Rourke Playground. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 16.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small-batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop-up to sell a variety of local and raw honey. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. Saturdays, Oct. 16 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Socrates X Recess Field Guide: Pheromone (Socrates Sculpture Park): This all-ages workshop is led by artists Marcela Torres and D Rosen, who will work with participants to create olfactory experiences for both humans and non-human animals in conversation with the local ecology. Register here. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m.m to 2 p.m., Oct. 16.

It’s My Park (Mafera Park): Come volunteer with Friends of Mafera Park, who will work on planting daffodil buds outdoors this weekend. Mafera Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 2 p.m., Oct. 16.

Fall Festival (Forest Park): Sponsored by Councilman Eric Ulrich and The Forest Park Trust, Inc., the Fall Festival in Forest Park features games, live entertainment, pumpkins and more. Victory Field in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., Oct. 16.

City Corps Artist Showcase (Queens Museum): In partnership with the New York City Artist Corps, enjoy a day of art making, performance, screenings and poetry readings. Queens Museum. queensmuseum.org. Free. 12 to 5 p.m., Oct. 16.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 16.

Levani’s Room: Ecdysis (Socrates Sculpture Park): This event is described as a “transdisciplinary pollination between the rave, public art and social activism.” Guests include curator and DJ Manu Miran, DJ Body Double, cultural and experiential producer Salman Jaberi, DJ WITCHCRAFT, host miss jeeva and JON H.M. CHAN. Register here. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 3 p.m. to dusk, Oct. 16.

Movies Under the Stars – “Batman” (Rainey Park): Watch the 1989 version of “Batman” this weekend. The title hero faces his most dangerous foe, the Jokers, who is wreaking havoc throughout Gotham City and ultimately poses a threat of worldwide destruction. Rated PG-13. Arrive before 6:30 p.m. to secure a good viewing spot. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. Food is allowed but no alcohol or smoking permitted. Rainey Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Oct. 16.

“O Fallen Angel” (Green Space): This collaboration between Nattie Trogdon and Hollis Barlett utilizes the body and performance as a vessel – a container for meaning-making. 37-24 24th Street, Suite 211. Get tickets. greenspacestudio.org. Tickets are $17 online, $20 cash at the door or $22 by credit card at the door. 8 p.m., Oct. 16.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

It’s My Park (Ehrenreich-Austin Playground): Wake up bright and early Sunday morning to volunteer with the Earth Citizens Club of Queens, NY, who will plant daffodil bulbs outdoors. Ehrenreich-Austin Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 8 to 11 a.m., Oct. 17.

Alley Pond Park Adventure Course – Free Public Sundays (Alley Pond Park): Spend some time outdoors at this Queens adventure course that fosters trust, communication and team building. The two-hour adventure has both high and low elements and is open to individuals or small groups of friends or family. The course is open to people 8 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Valid photo ID and sneakers are required. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. The course is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 3.

Jamaica Bay Raptorama Festival (Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge): Participants will visit the refuge pond areas and Fort Tilden’s 195th Street beach to look for migrating Sharpshinned and Cooper’s Hawks, Peregrine Falcons, Northern Harriers, Kestrels, Merlins and maybe a Bald Eagle or two. Register here. 175-10 Cross Bay Blvd. littoralsociety.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 17.

It’s My Park (Ralph Demarco Park): The Friends of Ralph Demarco Park are looking for volunteers this weekend who will help to clean and beautify the park. Register here. Ralph Demarco Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 17.

Open House New York (Fort Totten): The Urban Park Rangers will lead a tour through the Civic War-era fort designed to defend the city. Visit ohny.org to register. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Oct. 17.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 17.

Mindful Astoria: Arts and Crafts Day (Socrates Sculpture Park): This afternoon of arts and crafts includes learning how to make rubber stamps, learning to knit or crochet, learning simple sewing and embroidery skills and felt patchwork. All materials will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own materials as well. Register here. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 1 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 17. .

The Amazing Maize Maze (Queens County Farm): See if you can make your way through NYC’s only corn maze, which celebrates the genius of Andy Warhol’s pop art. Get tickets. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Advance tickets are $12 or $8 for children 4-11 and free for kids under 3. Open Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 17 to 30.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.