QNS Weekender: 29 things to do in Queens

This weekend is going to be a bit cooler than last weekend, so grab your jackets and head out to do all the things.

On Friday, enjoy a screening of the spooky classic “Poltergeist” at MacNeil Park. Starting on Saturday, head to Queens Theatre to enjoy tons of performances and screenings with The City Artists Corps Showcase. On Sunday, go to Queens Farm in the evening and try to navigate the Amazing Maize Maze by moonlight.

For these events and more, here are 29 things to do in Queens from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Pumpkin Patch (Queens County Farm): Pick your perfect fall pumpkin all month long at Queens Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own bag (BYOB) to take home the perfect gourd to carve or cook with. Pumpkins are priced by size. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open daily in October, Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 to 30.

CityParks Puppetmobile Presents Little Red’s Hood – Spanish/English (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): In this modern-day retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, the title character is delivering cupcakes to her grandmother, all while avoiding digital distractions and cupcake-crazed wolf. The story will be told in Spanish for the first session and English for the second session. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 to 11:45 a.m. (Spanish) and 1 to 1:45 p.m. (English), Oct. 22.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From now until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In October, the stand is selling a whole host of produce including bush beans, collard greens, ginger, pumpkin, radicchio and turnips. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movies Under the Stars – “Poltergeist” (Hermon A. MacNeil Park): Grab a blanket or chair for this week’s edition of Movies Under the Stars. This week, enjoy a spooky showing of “Poltergeist” at Hermon A. MacNeil Park. The story follows a young family who is visited by ghosts in their home. While the ghosts appear friendly at first, they soon begin terrorizing the family before “kidnapping” the youngest daughter. Rated PG. MacNeil Park in Hermon A. MacNeil Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

It’s My Park (Kissena Corridor Park): Volunteer this weekend with the Kissena Corridor Park Conservancy to help beautify the park’s Meditation Garden. Kissena Corridor Park Meditation Garden in Kissena Corridor Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Louis Pasteur Park): The Douglaston Garden Club is looking for volunteers to help plant daffodil bulbs at the park. Come help out! Louis Pasteur Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 11 a.m., Oct. 23.

NY4P Daffodils Project (Crocheron Park): The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park will be planting daffodils this weekend as part of the Daffodil Project to honor the victims of 9/11. Volunteers will also get to take home daffodil bulbs, so don’t forget to bring your own bag. Meet at the Tennis Court House. Register here. crocheronpark.org. Tennis Court House at Crocheron Park. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 23.

Nature Exploration (Crocheron Park): Have you ever wondered what plants and animals inhabit the urban forest near you? Find out on this nature exploration of Crocheron Park. Bring your own binoculars and field guides to enhance the experience. 33rd Road and 215th Place in Crocheron Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Brookville Park): Join volunteers with the Friends of Brookville Park to help beautify the outdoor space for the public. Brookville Playground in Brookville Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Baisley Pond Park): The 149th Street Civic Association is looking for volunteers to help plant daffodil bulbs at Baisley Pond Park. Baisley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Come volunteer with the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Conservancy, which will be planting daffodil bulbs at Mauro Playground this weekend. Mauro Playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk): The Rotary Club of New York Queens is looking for volunteers to help beautify Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk at Beach 60. Beach 60 Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 23. The Rotary Club of New York Queens is looking for volunteers to help beautify Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk at Beach 60.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small-batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop-up to sell a variety of local and raw honey. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. Saturdays, Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Socrates X Recess Field Guide: “Memories Through Smell”; “Gather” (Socrates Sculpture Park): In “Memories Through Smell,” artists and poets Smita Sen, Anaïs Duplan, and D Rosen will lead exercises to explore the associations between memory, scent, celebration and grieving. In the second event “Gather: Multiplicity of the Season Ritual” experience gratitude, movement, sculptures, food, scent and meditation. This is limited to 50 participants. Register here. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 23.

Glendale Halloween Festival (Glendale Playground: This event is hosted by Councilman Robert Holden and Queens Recreation. The Halloween festival takes place in “Uncle” Vito F. Marazano Glendale Playground and features a fun day of inflatables, popcorn, fall and Halloween-themed arts and crafts and games, fitness challenges, prizes and a pumpkin patch with free pumpkins. 70th Street and Central Avenue in Glendale Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 4 p.m., Oct. 23.

It’s My Park (Evergreen Park): Volunteer with the Evergreen Park Pinecones to plant daffodil bulbs at Evergreen Park. St. Felix Avenue entrance in Evergreen Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 23.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in October. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 23.

The City Artists Corps Showcase Day 1 (Queens Theatre): Enjoy a slate of live performances and film screenings at Queens Theatre this weekend. 14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free. Times vary, Oct. 23.

Halloween Family Fun Evening (Fort Totten Park): This spooky fun-filled day will include an obstacle course, arts and crafts, sack races, puppet shows, nature-themed games and an NYPD haunted house in Building 604. Fort Totten Park Lawn in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 23.

Movies Under the Stars – “Beetlejuice” (Athens Square Park): This 1988 film tells the story of a happy couple with a lovely country house who dies in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. They befriend the new tenant’s daughter and while the parents ruin their home, they ask a devilish spirit for help. Rated PG. Arrive before 6:30 p.m. to secure a good viewing spot. Bring your own picnic blanket or chair. Food is allowed but no alcohol or smoking is permitted. Athens Square. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:15 to 8:15 p.m., Oct. 23.

Dayramir González & Habana enTRANCé Cuban Jazz (Flushing Town Hall): Cuban piano phenomenon Dayramir González will present a special program called “Havana Today, Afro Cuban Jazz.” The performance is a tribute to Chucho Valdes, Chico O’farrill and Chick Corea and will feature González’s enTRANCé quartet with González on piano, Juan Chiavassa on drums, Dean Torrey on bass and Roberto Quintero on percussion. Get tickets here. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $20 and $15 for members; virtual tickets are $7 and $5 for members. 7 p.m., Oct. 23.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Alley Pond Park Adventure Course – Free Public Sundays (Alley Pond Park): Spend some time outdoors at this Queens adventure course that fosters trust, communication and team building. The two-hour adventure has both high and low elements and is open to individuals or small groups of friends or family. The course is open to people 8 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Valid photo ID and sneakers are required. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. The course is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 24.

What is Heaven Like? (Socrates Sculpture Park): In this all-ages workshop by Gi (Ginny) Huo that explores the question “what is heaven like?” Huo will help you to create your own sanctuary using tools, wood and materials inspired by the 2021 Socrates Annual Fellow’s piece “an act or offering, what if?” sculpture. The class is open to people ages 10 and up and is limited to 20 participants. Drop-ins are welcome. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 24.

Under the Water – Cove Cleanup (Hallet’s Cove Beach): This cleanup event is sponsored by the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association and hosted by Socrates Sculpture Park. Divers and neighbors will team up to clean the beachfront and under the water. All are welcome. Hallet’s Cove Beach. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 24.

Shocktoberfest (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): This Halloween-themed event features a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, music and carnival games. Limit one pumpkin per child. Playground for All Children in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., Oct. 24.

The City Artists Corps Showcase Day 2 (Queens Theatre): Enjoy a slate of live performances and film screenings at Queens Theatre this weekend. 14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free. Times vary, Oct. 24.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in October. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing of trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 24.

6th Annual “Batty Over Halloween” Celebration (Astoria Park): Dress up in your best costume and head to the Astoria Park Great Lawn for some Halloween Fun. Hosted by the Central Astoria LDC and former Councilman Costa Constantinides, the event will include a children’s puppet show, musical performances, arts and crafts, balloon art, children’s hand tattoos and Halloween stilt walkers. Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 24.

Maze by Moonlight (Queens County Farm): NYC’s only corn maze is happening at night this weekend. Bring your flashlight and see if you can navigate the Amazing Maize Maze by the starry night. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s cow, the maze is a three-acre challenge of clue finding and solving puzzles. Get tickets. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $10 for children 4-11 and free for kids under 3. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 24.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.