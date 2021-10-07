Retro Pizza Cafe reopens following devastating fire in Astoria

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Retro Pizza Cafe, a popular pizza restaurant in Astoria, has reopened months after a devastating fire forced it to close.

Daisy Avraamides, co-owner of the family-owned business, said they were able to open thanks to the support and donations from the Astoria community since the fire broke out in May.

“All the customers, neighbors and the community helped to donate,” Avraamides said. “A customer helped make a GoFundMe. It was donations, a little bit of insurance, and Slice online ordering app [that] also helped me out. It was a little bit of everything.”

Retro Pizza Cafe, located at 41-02 Broadway, went up in flames at about 4 a.m. on May 10.

Firefighters were on scene just minutes after the fire started, but the damage was still extensive by then although there were no injuries reported. The restaurant had to be closed down for repairs for nearly four and a half months.

In a statement released on a GoFundme page to help the restaurant at the time, Avraamides said they worked for seven years to serve their communtiy.

“I own Retro Pizza, a small local business, with my husband Leo and my three sons Antoni, Adamo, and Alex. Many of you know how hard we have been working for the last 7 years to serve our community,” she said.

The GoFundMe, which is still taking donations, has reached just under $40,000 of its $70,000 goal.

Now, Avraamides said she just wants to thank everyone for helping them return.

“It was overwhelming with all the support they have been giving me and they still continue giving me,” Avraamides said. “They are coming in and saying how happy they are that we are here also for them. I’m just thankful for everyone.”

To find the restaurant’s hours and order online, visit www.retropizzaastoria.com.