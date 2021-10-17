The best places for trick-or-treating in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

October 31st marks the official day to stalk up on candy! While kids across the country go trick-or-treating in their local neighborhoods, city kids shake it up. Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci has given the okay to go trick-or-treating this year, NYC kids will go the distance for the best neighborhoods, Halloween parades, and spots to fill up their buckets at the end of the night. Whether you hit up local businesses or travel to the more residential neighborhoods of NYC, we have you covered on where to find candy this year.

Manhattan

West 69th Street Near Central Park



If you live on the Upper West Side, it’s a must to check out this block that is fully decked out in Halloween decor. From mummy graveyards to traditional spider-webbed doors, this block does it right! Police typically block this area off from traffic from 4 pm-10 pm for trick-or-treaters, so there is tons of time to snag candy. Even if you are not planning on trick-or-treating, it’s worth it to take a stroll on Halloween night and admire the spooky decor.

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Trick or Treat at Washington Square Park

Kids ages 2-10 will have a blast taking part in the many halloween activities that will taking place throughout the park. Different activities and treats will be scattered around the park and families can decide to try out these activities at the park or you can take it home and try it out later! The event takes place on October 27th from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Chelsea Market

75 9th Ave

Take the family to Chelsea Market to have a fun and memorable trick-or-treating experience! Throughout the day stilt walkers will be roaming around the market handing out candy to all of the little ones in costumes.

Clement Clarke Moore Park

W. 22 St. and 10 Ave.



Head up and down these brownstone blocks at Chelsea Clarke Moore Park — or “Seal Park” as locals call it. Trick-or-treat, admire the festive decorations, and see who has the best costume. To be in the action, you can head between 21st and 22nd streets, and between Ninth and 10th Avenues for the liveliest areas. For streets with less foot traffic, you can head to houses between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. Trick-or-treating kicks off around 6 pm.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

East Midtown

East Midtown invites children 12 and under with their families to go trick-or-treating with local businesses. In order to keep participating families this year, there won’t be a central check in point. Instead, families can grab their trick-or-treat bag at any of the participating locations and then start making there way around the neighborhood! October 29, 3 pm-6 pm.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Brooklyn

Kensington

The single-family homes in this neighborhood are always decked out with the best Halloween decorations and are always ready to welcome kids for trick-or-treating! Make sure you and your family had to Fourth St between Caton and Church Ave. This street is closed off to traffic and many residents contribute by setting up music and games.

Neighborhood: Kensington

Garden Place and Grace Court Alley

Explore this area for fun decorations and elaborate displays in front of the historic brownstone buildings. Trick-or-treating here is fun and safe as police block off traffic for the trick-or-treaters. This area is often a big hit, so if you want to fill your bucket, we suggest you come early to snag the best treats! If you are looking for a quieter spot in the area, you can head to Remsen and Joralemon streets.

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

BAM boo!

30 Lafayette Ave.

Join in for the fun with these Halloween festivities by Brooklyn Academy of Music. This outdoor event will have pre-packaged goody bags filled with candy, toys, arts and crafts and more! All family members 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination and masks must be worn at all times.October 31st, free, 2 pm.

Neighborhood: Fort Greene

Queens

Jackson Heights Halloween Parade

37th Ave from 89th St to PS 69 at 78th St

Get your kids ready for New York City’s second-largest Halloween parade! Participants, along with school groups, marching bands and dance groups will march down to 37th Ave, decked out in their spooky attire. Sunday, October 31, 5 pm.

Neighborhood: Jackson Heights

Middle Village

If you want to escape the crowds of trick-or-treaters, Middle Village is a great option. This neighborhood has a small-town vibe with wide sidewalks that make it easy to leisurely walk door to door. This residential area is considered a top place to trick-or-treat and will have decor for all to see. Make sure to check out the South and East of Juniper Valley Park as well.

Neighborhood: Middle Village

Sunnyside Gardens

Stroll around the calm neighborhood of Sunnyside Gardens where kids can trick-or-treat with light foot traffic. Once you get off the 7 line from the 46th/Bliss Street stop, go door to door and collect candy in this charming neighborhood.

Neighborhood: Sunnyside Gardens

Bronx

36th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade

Simpson St and Westchester Ave

This annual parade is put on by The Bronx Community Board #2 and is the perfect activity to try with the family this year! This years theme is Day of The Soul – Celebrating Our Loved Ones and all ages are welcome to join in on the parade fun and show off their awesome costumes. After the parade, candy bags will be distributed to all of the kids and special prizes will be handed out to the best costumes. October 23; 12 pm.

Neighborhood: Foxhurst

Fieldson

This lavish and scenic neighborhood makes for a great place to go trick-or-treating. With big trees and beautiful houses, this suburban neighborhood will definitely be a great neighborhood for candy. Fill up your buckets and stroll through the neighborhood while admiring the Tudor-style homes.

Neighborhood: Fieldson

Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd.

Come in costume and prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with Halloween-themed activities. Show off your costume at the Costume Parade, watch pumpkin carving demos, pick up candy along the Candy Trail, and learn some of the animal’s favorite treats!

Neighborhood: Within Bronx Park