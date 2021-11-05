Autumn Dance Celebration coming to Queens Farm

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Queens County Farm Museum is set to hold an Autumn Dance Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 14,

The event will feature the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and celebrate Native American culture. It is a tradition in Native American tribes to celebrate and give thanks in autumn for the bountiful summer harvest.

The Autumn Dance Celebration at Queens Farm will include dance performances by eight Indian Nations, a Native Food & Craft Market, the Maple Experience presented by New York State Maple Producers Association and the debut of Discover NY Dairy, a promotional partnership with the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition.

Along with the dance celebration, Native American culture will be on full display through music, food and craft opportunities.

The farm grounds, located at 173-50 Little Neck Parkway, and the Food & Craft Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the grounds is free and includes admission to the Native American Food & Craft Market and the Maple Experience.

The outdoor Native Food & Craft Market offers a large selection of authentic Native American art, crafts, jewelry and food that will be available for sale. The dance program begins at 2 p.m. in the farm’s pasture and require tickets to attend.

Tickets are between $10-$15 and are available at queensfarm.org and must be purchased in advance

Strollers are permitted on the farm grounds and the farm grounds and restrooms are accessible. Pets are not permitted but service animals are permitted as described by the ADA.

There is free event parking, neighborhood parking and bicycle racks available on-site.

For more information about the Queens County Farm Museum visit queensfarm.org.