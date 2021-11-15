Bronx man facing life in prison for allegedly gunning down a South Ozone Park resident in LIC last year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder charges for the fatal shooting of a South Ozone Park resident following a dispute over a parking spot in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City last year.

Hector Crespo, 26, of Walden Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on an indictment charging him with murder and other crimes for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Vickram Sewsankar on Borden Avenue near 2nd Street on Sept. 3, 2020.

According to the charges, at around 6:45 p.m. Sewsankar and another man were at the corner when a gray BMW with Crespo and another man pulled up at the corner.

Crespo got out of the car and began fighting with the victim over a parking spot. Moments later, Crespo allegedly pulled out a handgun and allegedly shot Sewsankar once in the stomach. He then got back in the BMW and the driver sped away from the crime scene.

Katz said Sewsankar was found on the corner of Borden and Second Street by officers from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City. EMS responded to the scene and rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where he died from the single gunshot wound.

“This was a senseless shooting after a brief, petty dispute,” Katz said. “The victim was gunned down in broad daylight. East access to illegal firearms continues to cause heartache and pain and must be stopped. After approximately a year on the run, the alleged shooter is in custody and charged with very serious crimes.”

Justice Pandit Durant ordered Crespo to return to court on Dec. 21. If convicted, Crespo faces up to 25 years to life in prison.