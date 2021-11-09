Glendale entrepreneur pitches belt product on ‘America’s Big Deal’ television show

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Glendale resident Chris Landano competed on “America’s Big Deal” with his product, the Trakbelt Modular Belt, on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The show that airs on USA Network invites entrepreneurs from across the country to sell their ready-to-ship products live to viewers at home. At the end of the show, the person with the highest dollar sales gets the chance to make a deal with one of the show’s retail partners, including Lowe’s and Macy’s.

Landano is a retired forensic photographer for the New York City Fire Department.

In 2003, Landano responded to a building collapse in Corona, Queens, where he crawled on his hands and knees to photograph the search and rescue efforts. Landano got trapped on his way out of the building when his gear got tangled in debris.

This is how the idea for his versatile tool belt, Trakbelt360, came about.

Trakbelt360 allows for tools or gear pouches to be easily moved around your waist. It also has reflective fabric that is seen easily with foam molding for comfort, according to Landano.

“If I had a product like that on my waist at the time, I wouldn’t have gotten stuck,” Landano said.

Landano was originally from Ridgewood but now resides in Glendale. He said that being a part of this show was a significant step toward getting his product recognized.

“It’s every inventors’ dream to get on a platform where you can get your product and your story in front of movers and shakers that could snap their fingers and take your product to the next level,” Landano said.

Landano didn’t secure a deal with one of the well-known retail partners, but was excited to get his product out there.

“I’m hoping someone sees it and reaches out to me,” Landano said. “I always knew I had an amazing story that’s different than others.”

For more information about Landano and his modular tool belt, visit ShopAmericasBigDeal.com.