NYPD searching for woman for allegedly attacking cop with shoe at a Steinway Street restaurant in Astoria

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are on the lookout for a woman who assaulted one of their own with a shoe inside a Steinway Street fast food restaurant Sunday morning.

The shocking incident occurred inside the Chubby Burgers & Chicken, located at 25-97 Steinway St., just after 3 a.m. a few blocks away from the station house on Astoria Boulevard.

An on-duty police officer in uniform was responding with other uniformed officers to reports of a disorderly group inside the restaurant. A melee broke out and a woman removed her shoe and smashed it over the officer’s head before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The officer had pain and bruising to his forehead after the assault, and was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the incident, which spot-shadows the actual assault. Another image shows the suspect before the assault wearing a red-colored wig and dark-colored jacket over a short black dress.

