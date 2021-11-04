Ozone Park man busted in fatal car wash shooting of two co-workers: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Ozone Park man was arrested on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an Elmont resident in late August.

Jhovanny Mejia, 31, of 107th Street, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 7 and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down two co-workers at an Ozone Park car wash, according to the NYPD.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of two people shot in front of the Exxon Car Wash at 98-21 Rockaway Blvd. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and a 53-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the two victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Pablo Antonio Nolasco Gonzalez, 54, of Norfolk Drive West along the Queens and Nassau border, succumbed to his wounds three weeks later on Sept. 20 and the second victim survived, according to the NYPD.

Mejia was extradited back to Queens and is awaiting arraignment.