Police searching for man who allegedly threatened to burn down a Fresh Meadows bagel shop

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a case of aggravated harassment after a young man threatened to burn down a Fresh Meadows kosher bagel emporium last week.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on. Nov. 10, the suspect entered the Bagel & Company store, located at 188-02 Union Tpke., while recording with his cellphone as he approached a 26-year-old employee.

The suspect allegedly stated to him, as well as several customers that were in earshot, to “remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down,” police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect entering the establishment wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants, a black beret and white headphones.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.