Queens Community House gives away free turkeys, Timberlands ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Queens Community House, one of the borough’s largest social services organizations, partnered with Queens rapper Meyhem Lauren and Timberland to surprise youth program participants with free turkeys and Timberland boots.

The giveaway was held at QCH’s Pomonok Community Center on Nov. 24. Among the youth recipients were participants of QCH’s YouthBuild program, which assists out-of-school and out-of-work young adults in attaining their High School Equivalency Diploma and provides skills training in construction and other labor trades.

“Holidays during COVID-19 have been difficult for many individuals and families we serve. And for various reasons — isolation, need for food, loss of a loved one, financial troubles, etc.,” QCH Executive Director Ben Thomases said. “This collaboration with Meyhem Lauren and Timberland comes at a crucial time for the community, addressing essential needs and providing support during the holidays.”

Mayhem Lauren, who launched his rap career after serving as a QCH staff member, connected with Patrick Pinchinat, the current QCH Director of the Pomonok Community Center, who worked with in the past supporting youth programs.

“We wanted to spread holiday cheer the best we could, and I had the opportunity to partner with Timberland and bring them to the Pomonok Community Center,” Lauren said. “We had a bunch of kids leave here with turkeys, Timberlands, and everyone was happy.”

QCH is a multi-service settlement house serving more than 25,000 children, youth, adults and seniors every year through a broad network of programs operating out of 34 sites in 14 neighborhoods across the borough.

“This is part of QCH’s commitment to supporting the community by addressing essential needs like food and clothing,” Pinchinat said. “We’re thankful to the Timberland team and Meyhem Laurent for partnering with us for such a great event.”