Woodside community facility on the market for $7 million

A community facility with 11 parking spaces in Woodside has hit the market for $7 million, and B6 Real Estate Advisors are the exclusive agents.

The facility, located at 63-14 Queens Blvd., is a recently built, eight-story mixed-use condominium building. The property for sale spans the entire second floor of the building, approximately 15,000 square feet.

“The key here is to find the right end-user that’s going to be able to convert the space to some alternative use,” said Eugene Kim, one of the listing’s brokers.

According to B6, the property presents a prime end-user opportunity for a local nonprofit institution, such as a college or university. There is also conversion potential for hospital, medical or government entities and alternative uses, such as group homes, rehabilitation centers or senior housing and long-term care facilities.

The property could also accommodate a growing demand among medical tenants and community facility use groups, like daycare and urgent care centers in this area of Queens, according to the brokers.

“It all really depends on if the space and layout works for them,” Kim said. “It is a second-floor space with an elevator, and the parking is below grade, which may not work for everyone, so we’re really just trying to find a perfect end-user.”

The space is currently being utilized as a student dormitory comprising 15 dwelling units that are partially leased out on a short-term basis.

The building has a dedicated lobby, outdoor terrace and recreational space. It is accessible with direct elevator access from the underground parking garage and the ground floor, with adjacent blocks providing immediate access to retail and other amenities.

According to Kim, while the space might be appealing to people already in the existing market or in the surrounding areas, it might work just as well for someone not as familiar with the area.

“It’s a pretty convenient location within Queens, very central, and you can get in and out of Manhattan and to the other boroughs relatively quickly,” Kim said.

The property also sits in proximity to Elmhurst Hospital and NYC Health + Hospitals, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and a variety of public transportation options, such as the Q60 bus and the 7 subway.