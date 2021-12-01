Bayside lawmaker announces holiday toy drive for Queens children in need

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An annual toy drive for needy and hospitalized children is coming back to Bayside this December.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein announced the return of his office’s annual Holiday Toy Drive, which will benefit children and families served by Queens-based institutions and charitable programs.

“This December, please consider bringing a smile to the face of a local child in need by donating a new and unwrapped toy to my office’s annual Holiday Toy Drive,” Braunstein said. “I thank you in advance for your generosity and wish you and your families a healthy and happy holiday season.”

In the past, the lawmaker has hosted similar toy and gift drives resulting in thousands of donations for District 26 children and veterans at local hospitals.

All gifts for this drive should be delivered by Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 to Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 213-33 39th Ave., Suite 238 in Bayside. Gifts can also be dropped off at the Community Board 11 office at 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy. in Little Neck. All toys donated to this event should be new and unwrapped.

If you are interested in participating or have any questions about the drive, please call Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588.