Cops searching for suspect accused of menacing southeast Queens pedestrians

Police from both the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica and the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are on the lookout for a man who menaced several pedestrians last month.

The latest incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, a 67-year-old man was walking home in the vicinity of 109th Avenue and 142nd Street when the suspect punched him to the ground and attempted to remove his wallet from a coat pocket. The assailant took off empty-handed northbound on 142nd Street. There were no injuries reported, police said.

The same man struck around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, when a 59-year-old man was walking near the intersection of 104th Street and Jamaica Avenue and the suspect approached and pulled out a screwdriver while demanding money. When the victim refused to comply, the man struck him several times in the face and his right hand with the screwdriver and forcibly removed his Android cellphone and watch, according to the NYPD.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on 104th Street and then eastbound on Atlantic Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene and the value of the stolen property was around $80, police said.

This is the same suspect who attacked a 65-year-old man with a metal pipe as the victim was walking to work around 6:30 on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 11. In that incident, police said the assailant menaced his victim with the pipe while demanding money. When the victim refused, the suspect struck him in the head knocking him to the ground.

The attacker took the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. The victim sustained a head injury and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance as he swung the metal pipe at his victim. He was described as a 5’8” man with a light complexion, weighing around 150 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers in the video.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.