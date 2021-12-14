Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for the driver of a blue sedan that struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she crossed Cooper Avenue in Middle Village and drove off into the night.

Helena Conti, of Dartmouth Street in Forest Hills, had just parked her car across the street from St. John’s Cemetery just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, and was crossing mid-block near 84rd Street when the car, traveling eastbound on Cooper Avenue, rammed into her before racing off, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered the victim lying in the roadway with severe trauma to her body.

EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.