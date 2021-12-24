Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A northeast Queens assemblyman announced on Monday, Dec. 20 that his annual holiday toy drive was a success, raising thousands of toys for needy and hospitalized children.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein brought back the annual event and began accepting donations at the end of November. A total of 17 local schools and as well as various civic groups donated the toys that were given to several local organizations ahead of the holidays.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity shown by so many Northeast Queens residents, who through their donations have helped brighten the holiday season for thousands of local children in need,” Braunstein said. “I sincerely want to thank each and every person who donated, as well as Community Board 11, who partnered with my office on this effort. I wish you and your families a very healthy and happy holiday season!”

According to the lawmaker’s office, the organizations that received the toys included the 4 Kids in Need drive for homeless families, QSAC Day School in Whitestone, QSAC Preschool & Early Childhood Center in Douglaston, the Queens Chronicle Toy Drive; Ronald McDonald House, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, Transition Domestic Violence Center and the United States Army for the children of deployed military personnel from Fort Totten and other local reserve bases.