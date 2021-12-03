NYC Parks celebrates new synthetic turf field at Northern Playground in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cheers erupted from school kids from P.S. 149 as city officials and community leaders cut the ribbon on a $1.75 million reconstruction project at Northern Playground in Jackson Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

NYC Parks installed a new synthetic turf field and a new underdrain system. The work included chain link fencing, new drinking fountains, benches and a new rubberized surface basketball court area with new backboards.

City Councilman Daniel Dromm, who is in the final month of his three terms at the City Council, allocated the funding for the project.

“The turf is always greener in Jackson Heights,” Dromm said. “During my 12 years in office, I made sure that every park in my district was renovated. I want to thank the P.S. 149 PTA for working with us to get this project completed five months ahead of schedule. Northern Playground is now a space that children and community members can fully enjoy.”

Northern Playground first opened in 1960 and is named after adjoining Northern Boulevard. It serves the P.S. 149 Christa McAuliffe School and the local community.

“At the end of the day, there is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our kids,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Giving them a safe, engaging place to play and build those vital social bonds with one another is an investment that will never go to waste. That’s why this at Northern Playground is so important, and I look forward to even more of these ribbon cuttings in the future.”

The 1.72-acre space features handball courts, a spray shower and a comfort station.

“In Jackson Heights, one of the communities that was hardest hit by COVID, and an area where parkland is scarce, projects like this one at Northern Playground are especially critical,” NYC Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff said. “We are proud to celebrate this beautiful new synthetic turf field, built for a variety of sports and games for the kids of PS 149 and the entire community. I want to thank Council Member Dromm for recognizing the importance of this space and fully funding this project.”