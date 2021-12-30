Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Spectrum has opened a new store in the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center that will give residents in Auburndale, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, and surrounding areas a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum internet, TV, mobile or voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Fresh Meadows is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

The new Spectrum store, located at 61-38 190th St., offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum internet customers.

Combining the fastest overall speeds with the best devices and a choice of Unlimited or By the Gig data plans, Spectrum Mobile provides customers the highest-quality experience at great value, including access to nationwide 5G. Customers can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, including starting speeds of 200 Mbps, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Along with ordering and sampling Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

The Spectrum store is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

This new store joins the list of several newly opened and remodeled stores in Queens in the past two years, with the most recent in Queens Village. Other store locations include Astoria, Bayside, Elmhurst, College Point, Flushing, Glendale, Forest Hills, Jackson Heights, Jamaica and Springfield Gardens.