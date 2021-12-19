Victoria’s Secrets: A week with powerful people

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

I’ve always said the best part of my career in the news business is the people I meet.

Yvette Aguilar, the Riverhead town supervisor who recently won her re-election in a landslide, called to say a new restaurant, Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen, was reborn in the space that formerly housed a drive-thru bank and an Italian restaurant on East Main Street.

My friends Dr. Peter Micholas and Gary Krupnick joined me at the new eatery owned by Sicilian caterer and restaurateur Chef Marco Barrila and his charming wife Sheila.

The chef brought us his signature dishes of paper-thin homemade pasta formed by the impressive Emiliomiti machine, which does the slicing of the special dough and creates the thinnest, lightest pasta that was presented with a tasty rich Bolognese sauce. It was delicious!

You can also go to the counter and buy the pasta by the pound and their special sauce by the jar!

Various speciality pizza slices and pies are available in the rear of the restaurant for retail.

The three of us also sampled different kinds of fish. Gary’s sumptuous monkfish was seasoned to perfection. I had the perfectly cooked one-inch thick swordfish, and Peter had a medley of fried shrimp.

A specialty fish restaurant will be opening on the lower level.

We couldn’t resist trying their delectable desserts, including a slice of cream berry cake and sumptuous chocolate cake with a pistachio crust, too!

I ignored the calorie count for a night, as every dish was delicious and worth every bite!

As it turned out, our meal came on Insatiable Eats’ first official day of operation. According to Chef Marco and Sheila, they are planning to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menus seven days a week. It’s an ambitious plan, but the devoted couple is filled with talent and I have no doubt Insatiable Eats will become a go-to destination at 300 East Main St. in Riverhead.

Visit insatiableeats.com or call 631-726-4444 for more information.

Holiday spirit

One of the best parts of the holiday season is seeing the creative and joyfully decorated stores and homes.

Being Jewish, I was always jealous of my friends with abundantly decorated glowing Christmas trees.

While I was in Sag Harbor, I stopped my car to shoot the retail store aglow with red holiday decorations. Then, while walking down Main Street in Westhampton, I saw a holiday “elf.”

I don’t know who was smiling more — her or me! It turned out that Katherine Meyers and her and her boyfriend Hunter Chiacchere had just bought a Christmas tree at Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck and had dressed up for the occasion.

Here’s to happy days ahead for all in this holiday season!

National TV show features local ‘son’

I set my alarm clock for 9 a.m. every Sunday to ensure I do not miss “CBS News Sunday Morning,” my favorite television program.

This week, to my delight, they featured Bronx’s own native son Congressman Ritchie Torres — the same week we are honoring the Power List of the Bronx, where he sits at the top of the list.

He made me cry as he lovingly spoke of his mom and grandma growing up poor in the projects of the Bronx. He spoke about how sometimes his single mom would not have enough food for every meal.

He touched me when he passionately spoke of his fight in Congress to compromise and secure funds so every public housing building has a working elevator and boilers that work all year providing heat, hot water and food security.

He brought home to his district basic needs that will be provided in the newly signed Build Back Better bill.

Hooray for the Bronx and hooray for all of us for having Ritchie Torres in Congress!