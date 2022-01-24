Man struck and killed crossing Grand Central Parkway: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was struck and killed as he walked along the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the night of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck just before 11 p.m. and discovered the victim on the eastbound Grand Central in the vicinity of the Long Island Expressway 10 E, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling east on the Grand Central Parkway in the middle lane when he struck the still unidentified pedestrian.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The 57-year-old driver remained at the scene and he was not arrested, police said.

The investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.