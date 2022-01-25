New CityMD location opens in Ridgewood

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

CityMD opened a new urgent care center in Ridgewood, located at 5626 Myrtle Ave., making it the 18th location in Queens.

CityMD is the leading urgent care provider in the New York area, acting as a medical resource for adults and pediatric care. The location offers a variety of services for injuries, illnesses and more. The new location in Ridgewood allows drop-ins in the 365 days of the year.

The new Ridgewood location will also have state-of-the-art technology, including X-ray and EKG machines. Patients of all ages can be treated for conditions like upper respiratory infections, colds, the flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites, rashes and other conditions.

On-site doctors can diagnose, treat and prescribe necessary medications. Rapid testing for the flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and more are available as well.

The Ridgewood location provides coordinated care through the Aftercare Department, which facilitates the next steps of referrals and follow-up appointments. All locations are primarily staffed with board-certified emergency medicine doctors. After a visit, patients can send bill payments, view statements, update information and even submit questions through the secure online portal.

CityMD was founded in 2010 by a group of emergency medicine physicians who wanted to provide convenient, efficient care for all. The provider started with just one location in Manhattan, and has since expanded to over 150 sites across the greater New York area.