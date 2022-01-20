NYPD searching for man who allegedly robbed a woman at the Grand Avenue subway station in Elmhurst

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly roughed up and robbed a woman at the Grand Avenue subway station last week.

On Monday, Jan. 10, at around 9:40 a.m. the suspect approached the 38-year-old woman from behind at the entrance to the station. The man proceeded to place his arm around her neck and forcibly removed her purse containing her passport and $1,000 in cash, police said.

The assailant fled eastbound on Queens Boulevard. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect who is described as a dark-skinned man around 30 to 40 years of age, 6 feet tall, 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.