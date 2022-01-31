Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Queens Public Library reopened its Far Rockaway Teen Library on Monday, Jan. 31, following a shutdown two years ago to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The center, located at 1003 Beach 20th St., was originally established in 2009. It is designed exclusively for teens, many of whom have been experiencing unprecedented isolation since the beginning of the pandemic. Prior to the start of the pandemic, the Far Rockaway Teen Library served approximately 33,000 young adults a year.

According to QPL, the library provides teens in Far Rockaway with a dedicated space they can call their own, helping them explore their interests and learn outside of the classroom with their peers and trusted adults.

“Now more than ever, teens need an inclusive space where they can access a wealth of resources, feel comfortable and connect with other young people,” said Eyitami Oyarijivbie, teen center site coordinator. “We are very excited to welcome young people back to the Far Rockaway Teen Library and offer them a safe and inspiring environment.”

The space will offer expanded teen-friendly programming, including a series of podcast production workshops and DJ-ing classes, which will initially be offered virtually, until the Far Rockaway library resumes in-person programming. In the upcoming weeks, the Teen Library is also planning to launch an app development program.

The center has a dedicated homework space and computer area with free printing of up to 20 pages a day. It aims to stimulate creative thinking, encourage civic engagement and — with the guidance of youth counselors and teen librarians — helps teens explore their school and career options.

The Teen Library will continue to provide its robust virtual programming, including Youth Justice Court; workshops on subjects ranging from technology, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to creative arts and health and wellness; college readiness and job search resources; as well as a book club.

It will also offer grab-and-go kits, containing items like craft supplies, bookmarks and writing journals to engage teens in projects outside the library.

As the center welcomes teens back to the building, QPL continues to follow COVID-19 protocols to protect its staff and customers.

Teens will need a library card to enter the space and they will need to reserve a time slot to use gaming systems and computers. Reservations can be made starting on Monday, Jan. 31, at noon. To make a reservation, visit reservation.queenslibrary.org or scan the QR code placed in library windows. Reservations can be made a week in advance for up to 45 minutes per activity. Walk-in reservations can be made at the main desk if slots are available.

The Far Rockaway Teen Library will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m.