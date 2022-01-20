Queens gunman sentenced in 2019 shooting of South Ozone Park girlfriend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Queens man will serve nearly two decades in prison for shooting his girlfriend while she was in bed at her South Ozone Park home in 2019.

Vernon Jeffers, 44, of Seagirt Avenue in Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty to attempted murder last November before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavlinsky, who on Jan. 19 sentenced him to 18 years in prison, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to court records, shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019, Jeffers entered the 117th Street apartment of the 48-year-old victim, shot her twice while she was in bed, and fled the scene. The woman was able to call 911 and report that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Jeffers was taken into custody three days after the shooting.

Katz said the victim required surgery to treat her injuries, which included a lacerated liver. One of the bullets remains lodged near her spine, Katz added.

“This defendant was sentenced for using a deadly firearm to twice shoot his then-girlfriend in the chest while she was helpless in bed,” Katz said. “Luckily, she survived but continues to deal with the burden of her physical and psychological injuries.”

In addition to the 18-year sentence, Justice Yavinsky ordered that Jeffers will be required to serve an additional five years of post-release supervision.