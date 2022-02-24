Cops seek knife-wielding suspect in Elmhurst slashing attack

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are searching for the knife-wielding man who attacked a 61-year-old man in a residential section of the neighborhood Monday evening.

The suspect approached the victim just before 7 p.m. in front of 42-21 Judge St. and pulled out a blade, according to the NYPD.

The man proceeded to slash the victim’s left forearm, causing a laceration and bleeding before running off southbound on Judge Street towards Veterans Grove on Whitney Street. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who is described as a man with a light complexion in his 30s. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.