Cops seek creep in Jamaica sexual assault

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are on the lookout for a man in connection with a violent sexual assault last Friday evening.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the backyard of an abandoned home at 106-14 153rd St., where the victim, a 40-year-old woman, was approached by the suspect, who allegedly stabbed her one time in the chest and then forced her to perform a sexual act, police said.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, according to officials.

The NYPD has released video surveillance of the suspect as he walked in the vicinity of 150-20 Tuskegee Airmen Way before the assault, as well as video of the man as he walked in the vicinity of Shore Avenue and Liverpool Street following the attack.

In the first video, the suspect is seen wearing a light-colored jacket with dark shoulders, light-colored jeans and construction boots. In the second video, the suspect is seen wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.