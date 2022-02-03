Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Friday, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and MetroPlusHealth will host a Lunar New Year celebration to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

The event, which takes place on Feb. 4 at 12 p.m., will feature a performance of the lion dance at the front of Elmhurst Hospital, a balloon artist who will make tiger-shaped balloons and staff handing out red envelops — “hongbao in Mandarin and “lai se” in Cantonese — for good luck.

“NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst is happy to celebrate Asian Lunar New Year and the fortitude and great resiliency of our vibrant Asian communities,” said Helen Arteaga Landaverde, MPH, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. “We hope the ‘Year of the Tiger’ proves to be a time of renewed health and strength as we begin to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward toward an optimistic and prosperous future.”

See the full agenda of the celebration below.

AGENDA

12 to 12:20 p.m. – Wing Hong Yip lion dance performance

12:20 to 12:30 p.m. – Greetings from Helen Arteaga Landaverde, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst; Dr. Talya Schwartz, president and CEO of MetroPlusHealth; Sandra Ung, NYC Council Member; Sabine French, Queens Borough Advocate; Office of NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

12:30 to 1 p.m. – Distribution of red envelopes and balloon tigers

“Following a difficult two years featuring a devastating public health crisis and a wave of anti-Asian prejudice, the Asian Lunar New Year event at New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst will be a jubilant celebration of the ‘Year of the Tiger and Queens,’ proud Asian American community,” said Queens Borough Presidents Donovan Richards. “After everything our heroic health care workers have been through during the COVID-19 pandemic; it is great that they will get to celebrate the Asian Lunar New Year during this joyous event.”

On Saturday, Feb 5, from 12 to 4 p.m., MetroHealthPlus representatives will be on-site at 136-13 Roosevelt Ave. to distribute red envelopes and answer questions regarding health insurance and enrolling residents into a new plan for the New Year.

“Lunar New Year is a time to gather with family, friends and loved ones,” said Councilwoman Sandra Ung. “I am thankful for the team at Elmhurst Hospital for hosting these fun and creative Lunar New Year festivities, and giving the community the opportunity to come together and celebrate. I also want to wish all New Yorkers a happy, healthy and prosperous Year of the Tiger.”