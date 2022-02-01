Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning to explore works of Audre Lorde next month

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Through a grant from Humanities New York, whose mission is to strengthen civil society and the bonds of community, JCAL Reads returns next month to the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning to celebrate the legendary writer Audre Lorde.

Running four Tuesdays via Zoom – from Feb. 22 to March 15, all at 7 p.m. – JCAL Reads will explore the works of Lorde, a self-described “Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet” who dedicated her life and creative talents to confronting and addressing injustices of racism, sexism, classism and homophobia.

JCAL Reads is a free community program devoted to reading and discussing socially relevant, thought-provoking literature. The program is free and anyone can participate. No books are required as JCAL will supply all the readings. RSVPs are preferred and can be made here.

Using “Your Silence Will Not Protect You! – The Writing of Audre Lorde” as featured text, JCAL Reads provides opportunities every week to read and discuss Lorde’s powerful voice, as documented in her poems, essays, speeches, bio-mythology and cancer journals.

Also returning as a facilitator of JCAL Reads is Stephanie D. Delia, an immigration attorney for nearly a decade and owner and managing attorney of the Law Office of Stephanie D. Delia.

Prior to launching her private practice, Delia was the managing attorney at CUNY Citizenship Now, City Council Services, New York City’s largest college-based immigration program. Delia is not only an immigration attorney but a passionate advocate for her clients and their families.

“Words cannot begin to express how excited I am to facilitate the next four sessions of JCAL Reads, featuring Audre Lorde,” Delia said. “Her words are as timeless as they are inspiring. ‘If I didn’t define myself for myself, I would be crunched into other people’s fantasies for me, and eaten alive’ is one of my favorite quotes and I look forward to rediscovering her work with fellow JCAL Reads attendees.”

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, founded in 1972, is a multidisciplinary arts center based in southeast Queens. Its mission is devoted to offering quality visual, performing and literary arts and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. For additional information, call JCAL at 718-658-7400 or visit its website.