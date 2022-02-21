Quantcast
Man swipes woman’s $1,200 cell phone from Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing

Flushing thief who allegedly took a woman's cell phone at a Flushing supermarket. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a thief who took a woman’s $1,200 cell phone at the Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing earlier this month.

Law enforcement from the 109th Precinct reported that just before noon on Friday, Feb. 11, a man allegedly swiped a cell phone from a 50-year-old woman’s unattended purse in her shopping cart at a supermarket at 40-24 College Point Blvd.

The man then left the store on foot in an unknown direction, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man, who was last seen wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was caught on surveillance video grabbing a shopping cart from the Flushing store’s entrance.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls and message are strictly confidential.

