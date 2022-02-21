Man swipes woman’s $1,200 cell phone from Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a thief who took a woman’s $1,200 cell phone at the Shops at SkyView Center in Flushing earlier this month.

Law enforcement from the 109th Precinct reported that just before noon on Friday, Feb. 11, a man allegedly swiped a cell phone from a 50-year-old woman’s unattended purse in her shopping cart at a supermarket at 40-24 College Point Blvd.

The man then left the store on foot in an unknown direction, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man, who was last seen wearing all dark clothing. The suspect was caught on surveillance video grabbing a shopping cart from the Flushing store’s entrance.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls and message are strictly confidential.