Man escapes injury after gunman fires shots at car near College Point waterfront: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a gunman who opened fire in College Point earlier this month.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, in front of 3-01 121 St. near Powell Cove Boulevard, the suspect pulled out a handgun and squeezed off three shots in the vicinity of a 24-year-old man’s vehicle, police said. The victim was unharmed, but there was some damage to his car. The gunman fled the location in a gray Honda southbound on 121st Street, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the gunman and his getaway car. The suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.