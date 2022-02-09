Queens native opens new sports bar and restaurant in Forest Hills in time for Super Bowl

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Roam a new sports bar and restaurant, will open its doors in Forest Hills on Friday, Feb. 11, just in time for the Super Bowl to provide sports lovers with a place to cheer on their favorite team.

The eatery, located at 107-12 70th Rd., will serve crave-worthy American fare, beers, cocktails and more. According to its owners, Roam aims to act as a “living room” for locals complete with live music, entertainment and nightly specials.

“We are so excited about the support we received this past weekend for our soft opening and looking forward to becoming a pillar in the Forest Hills community,” said Manish Chadha, co-owner of Roam.

Chadha, a Rego Park resident, co-owns three Queens-based family Singas Famous Pizza franchises in Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Corona. He also co-owns MiniBurger and Zeppola Italian Bakery, which will open at the Venetian in Las Vegas this month.

Roam, which was previously occupied by a pizzeria called Numero 28, is a spacious 1,800-square-foot sports bar and restaurant with an oversized bar featuring a massive “When in Roam” spray-painted graffiti wall from street artist Alex Smetsky in addition to its 10 TVs inside and three outside.

The venue includes indoor seating for 48 people, including 16 seats at the bar with an additional 20 heated seats outdoors.

Sean Olnowich, who was born and raised in Queens and has been cooking global New York cuisine for over 20 years, is the consulting chef at the venue.

Olnowich was the chef and partner of the esteemed Gramercy Park Carriage House restaurant, The House, for 14 years. Olnowich is currently the chef and partner of the newly opened Meso Beach House in Delray Beach, Florida, as well as the president of S.O. Hospitality Group, a boutique, all-encompassing hospitality consulting company, which is responsible for over 40 ground-up openings in New York, Chicago and Aspen.

Olnowich will now bring his talents to Roam in the borough where he grew up. Olnowich was named a James Beard Foundation honoree and was featured as a culinary expert on Paramount TV’s “Bar Rescue” and a finalist on Food Network’s hit show “Chopped.”

Roam has an extensive menu of delectable bar bites including tossed wings, tossed boneless wings, Caesar salad, a variety of dips including guacamole, salsa and spinach and artichoke. Munchies include a hot pretzel with cheese and mustard, calamari, chicken tenders, kung pao chicken or cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, french fries and onion rings.

Burgers and sandwiches include a hamburger, grilled or fried chicken sandwich and veggies with all of the options and sauces available. Flatbreads include Margherita, pepperoni, mushroom with truffle oil and buffalo chicken with onion. After dinner, patrons at Roam can order up a delicious dessert to finish the night on a sweet note.

Roam will have eight beers on tap in addition to house-made red sangria. There will also be an extensive cocktail menu and wine offerings. Specialty cocktails are $12 and include winter old fashioned, spicy margarita, espresso martini, hot toddy, Irish coffee and Moscow mule.

In celebration of the restaurant’s opening, there will be promotions on Sunday, Feb. 13, the day of the Super Bowl.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. draft beers will be priced at $5 each; buckets of beer will be $20; and food items will also be reduced — including a burger and fries combo deal for $8. There will also be a live DJ from 2 to 6:15 p.m.

Roam’s regular opening hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and from noon to 1 a.m. on Thursdays through Sundays.