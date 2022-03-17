Quantcast
BREAKING: FDNY battling 5-alarm fire on Main Street in Flushing

FDNY
Scenes from the 5-alarm blaze on Main Street in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The FDNY continues to battle a stubborn 5-alarm blaze in a one-story building at the East Commercial Plaza on Main Street that disrupted the morning rush hour early Thursday morning. The fire broke out in a market located at 50-10 Main St. just after 6 a.m. on March 17.

FNDY
Scenes from the 5-alarm blaze on Main Street in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The fire is currently at a fifth alarm with 44 units and 198 firefighters, according to the FDNY. There are no civilian injuries at this time, the FDNY said on Twitter.

The 7 train to Flushing was suspended during the morning rush after smoke was detected inside the Main Street station, which forced an evacuation, according to the MTA, which announced the following updates Thursday morning:

  • Northbound 7 trains are ending and turning around at Willets Point
  • For service between Main St and Mets-Willets Point, consider taking a Q48 Bus.
  • For service between Queens and Manhattan, consider taking an E F M N R W train.
  • Shuttle buses available for customers for transport between Main Street and Willets-Point express train service is running on a limited schedule
FDNY
Scenes from the 5-alarm blaze on Main Street in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Notify NYC is warning businesses and residents to keep windows closed due to the heavy smoke conditions.

FDNY
Scenes from the 5-alarm blaze on Main Street in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

There are no injuries at this time, according to the FDNY.

FDNY
Scenes from the 5-alarm blaze on Main Street in Flushing. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

