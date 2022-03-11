CEC 24 votes to officially remove its president

Members of the Community Education Council 24 — representing 55 schools in central and parts of western Queens — voted to remove President Ferdielynn Lee from her position on Wednesday, March 9.

Council members voted to form a special committee to investigate the potential removal last month. During a March 9 meeting, the committee presented their findings during an executive session, and ultimately decided to remove Lee as president. However, council members cannot remove Lee from the council entirely, since she was elected by parents of the district.

Vice President Henry Choi initially called for the vote to consider removal in early February, telling QNS he thinks “a change in presidential leadership would best reflect the wishes of the parents in the district.”

Lee’s term would have ended in June but the council will be electing a new president during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Choi reassured the community that Lee was not removed for illegal activity; however, the council has been extremely reticent about why exactly Lee was being removed from her position.

Choi responded to questions about Lee’s removal by citing Article II, Section 5 disciplinary action: “An officer may be removed from his/her position as an officer by a majority vote of the whole number of the council for misconduct, malfeasance or neglect of duty, following the referral and investigation of charges.”

During a meeting last week, one parent, Matilda Fratto, said she was extremely disappointed with the council’s lack of transparency.

“I have no idea why Lee is being removed because I’m not in the executive session,” Fratto said during the public comment section of the meeting. “As parents and also parents who voted the members in, I think that should have been public. To not be privy to any of the information that was discussed is really a detriment to the whole process.”