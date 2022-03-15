Quantcast
Duo steals four TV sets after breaking into Douglaston church: NYPD

Police are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a Douglaston church and made off with television sets. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for two men who broke into a Douglaston church on the morning of Monday, March 7.

At around 1:45 a.m. the two suspects disabled the lock of the side basement door of Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 38-66 234th St., according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the two men removed four television sets that were mounted on the walls before taking off through the basement doors in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the two suspects. One man is described as having a dark complexion and slim build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded winter jacket, police said.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a face mask and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

