Durst Organization unveils plan for new park serving Dutch Kills community

The real estate developer that built the second tallest building in Queens has unveiled plans for a new park that will serve the Dutch Kills community, which has among the smallest amount of park space per capita of any neighborhood in the borough.

The Durst Organization has begun construction on the new half-acre Sven Park, on an area that was used as a staging area during the building of The Sven, a 71-story luxury building at 29-37 41st Ave. in Long Island City along Queens Plaza North. It has a unique curved façade and wraps around the historic Clock Tower. At 762 feet, its height is second only to the Skyline Tower in Court Square just a few blocks to the south.

The new park will open early next year and feature an interactive children’s playscape with a slide and wooden climbing area known as The Nest. It will include dog runs, a fitness area, porch swings and ping-pong tables. The park will also feature an array of plantings, such as tall bald cypress trees, flowering trees and plants.

The unveiling of Sven Park follows the launch of leasing at the tower in November. The 958-unit building, 288 of which are income-restricted, combines first-rate amenities and modern design, with an emphasis on sustainability. Durst will fund the park’s construction along with its maintenance and operation in perpetuity.

“In a city short on green space, we are excited to unveil our plans to bring a brand-new, public park to Long Island City,” Durst Organization President Jonathan Durst said. “Sven Park will offer a welcome respite for both residents and the surrounding community, whether they are taking their dog for a walk, bringing the kids to the playground, or just looking to get some fresh air. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this new neighborhood amenity.”

The luxury tower also features a landscaped terrace with an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center with private training studios. In a first for large-scale residential buildings in New York City, many Sven apartments feature View Glass windows, which allow residents to optimize indoor comfort, views and daylight by controlling the tint of their windows through an app. The NYC Housing Preservation & Development is currently holding a lottery for 288 income-restricted units at Sven. The lottery ends on March 21.