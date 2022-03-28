Long Island teen killed after car smashes into tree near JFK: NYPD

A Long Island teenager was killed in a single-car collision in Wakefield near the northeast corner of JFK Airport late Friday evening, police said.

Shannon Cassidy Primlal, 19, of Elmont, was a passenger in a 2001 Nissan Altima that was traveling along South Conduit Avenue near 125th Street at around 9:10 p.m. on March 25, when the 19-year-old driver swerved to avoid something in the road, police said.

The man “failed to properly navigate the roadway,” and lost control of the vehicle causing it to go off the road and smash into a tree, according to a preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the young woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was also transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.