QNS Weekender: 8 things to do in Queens

It’s just 10 days until spring and the official countdown to warm days starts now! Here are some things to do in Queens this weekend.

On Friday, take an outdoor cardio sculpt class at Torsney Playground. On Saturday, head to Rockaway Beach to learn about the historic women from Queens who contributed to the city’s history. On Sunday, Flushing Town Hall is hosting Mini-Global Mashup – India Meets Egypt.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from March 11 to 13.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 11.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 12.

Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Queens (Rockaway Beach): March is Women’s History Month and the Urban Park Rangers will be at the Women Veterans memorial to teach about the Queens women who changed New York City and made history. Beach 86th Street in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., March 12.

Silent Film Event & Exhibit (Maple Grove): This event is dedicated to several silent film actors John H Smiley, George Paxton. Harry “Roland Rushton” McGowan and Harold “Fuller Mellish” Jr. The Center at Maple Grove at 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd., Kew Gardens friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free with RSVP by March 11 or $5 tickets at the door. 2 to 4 p.m., March 12.

Imperfect Momentum (The Box Factory): As part of the Extensity Concert Series, enjoy a performance by violinist Ariel Horowitz and pianist Alexa Stier, in a recital of works by Jennifer Higdon, Errolyn Wallen and Vera Stanojevic among others. A Q&A with the artists will follow. The Box Factory; 1519 Decatur St., Ridgewood. extensityconcertseries.com. $30 for general admission, $15 for students. 7 to 8 p.m., March 12.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Historic New York (Kissena Park): Walk through the remains of Samuel Bowne Parson’s legendary nursery and learn about the plant species that Parson introduced to the continent. Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 13.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., March 13.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup – India Meets Egypt (Flushing Town Hall): This concert blends the music of Indian singer-songwriter Falu with the Arabic tunes of violinist, vocalist and rababa player Sami Abu Shumays. They will be accompanied by vocalist Gaurav Shah, who also plays the harmonium. Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for members. 1 p.m., March 13.

