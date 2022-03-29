State Senator Joe Addabbo will partner with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar to bring their bi-annual paper shredding and household goods donation recycling event to Forest Hills this spring.

At the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot on Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can come and shred their personal or private documents with USA Shred, a paper shredding company serving New York City and other New York areas. Donations of unwanted goods will go towards the United War Veterans Council.

“These recycling events that we hold are some of our most popular events each year — and for good reason,” Addabbo said. “It gives our constituents the opportunity to do some serious spring cleaning and help the environment at the same time by safely and securely shredding their paper documents. They can also get rid of clutter in their houses by donating clothing and household items and give their unwanted goods a new home with a veteran.”

Items that will be accepted during this event are paper — three boxes maximum of personal, business or medical files — clothing and shoes, small working appliances and kitchenware, toys and bikes, jewelry, small furniture, American flags and eye glasses.

Items that cannot be accepted are any electronics, cardboard, magazines, file folders, pre-shredded paper, air conditioners, paint and tires.

“I am happy to once again partner with my colleague Senator Joe Addabbo for this fun-filled event serving our community in so many ways,” Rajkumar said. “As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am proud to provide our veterans with valuable household items. That alone would make for an outstanding event, but we will also have paper shredding, which will both serve our environment and prevent identity theft. In fact, this event is like a Swiss Army knife of diverse solutions for Queens.”

For more information about this event, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.