Cord Meyer hires new vice president of leasing

Cord Meyer President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Whalen announced the hiring of Matthew O’Grady for the position of vice president of leasing.

O’Grady had previously been serving as the director of acquisitions, development and leasing for Colin Development L.L.C. in Manhasset, Long Island.

According to Whalen, O’Grady is a great fit for the position at the Forest Hills-based company due to his ability to forge relationships with tenants and lease properties.

“With his considerable experience overseeing urban and suburban assets, I am confident Matt will implement strategies at Cord Meyer that maximize asset value and tenant performance at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center and our other properties,” Whalen said.

O’Grady graduated from the University of Albany in 2002, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Shortly after that, he studied real estate development and investment at New York University. He would later go on to provide tenant representation for retailers and corporations in their expansion into new markets throughout New York as a commercial real estate broker.

He joined Colin Development L.L.C. in 2013, going on to source and negotiate new leases and oversee the execution of landlord work to ensure timely delivery of premises. Some of his other responsibilities included assembling and managing teams of project consultants, interacting with retailers and municipalities on ground up and redevelopment projects and identifying investment opportunities through marketed and off-market channels.

A New York State-licensed real estate broker, O’Grady currently resides in Sea Cliff.