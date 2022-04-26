Family of murdered Jamaica pawn shop owner launches fundraising campaign

As the NYPD manhunt for the killer of a Jamaica Estates businessman stretches into a fourth week, the family and friends of Arasb “Ross” Shoughi have launched a GoFundMe page to help defray expenses.

The beloved father and husband was bludgeoned so severely during a March 28 robbery inside his Jamaica pawn shop police initially thought he had been shot in the head.

Shoughi, 60, of Kent Street, succumbed to his injuries the morning of April 17 at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was taken after the attack inside his Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Avenue near 179th Street, leading authorities to reclassify the investigation into the attack as a homicide.

The NYPD released chilling video days after the attack that shows Shoughi on the floor desperately trying to raise his arms in an effort to deflect the constant barrage of blows to his head with a metal rod. Instead, his assailant repeatedly shoved the victim to the floor to continue the bloody attack. The suspect removed jewelry from the pawn shop before fleeing the crime scene westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD.

“Ross was full of life; he radiated positivity, joy and love,” the family wrote on his GoFundMe page. “He went above and beyond to make those he loved know he was there for them, never expecting anything in return. His loss is an unfathomable tragedy that his loved ones and community will struggle with for years to come.”

The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailant who is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a green Adidas baseball cap, a black face mask, a dark blue hooded jacket, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.

“Ross was unexpectedly taken from his family,” they wrote. “As the main provider, the money we raise is going towards expenses for The Shoughi Family during this very difficult time. Any contribution is greatly appreciated. May Ross’s life forever be celebrated, and may we remember him of his best days. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.”

The alleged killer is still on the loose and the homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.