NYPD searching for armed suspect in Jackson Heights mugging last month

A man was mugged in the heart of Jackson Heights last month and police from the 115th Precinct are on the lookout for the suspect.

The 43-year-old victim was walking in front of 37-35 78th St. on the night of Sunday, March 20, when the suspect walked up behind him and struck him in the back. The alleged perpetrator then pulled out a handgun and removed the victim’s wallet which contained multiple debit cards, identification documents and approximately $3,000, police said. The suspect then took off running southbound on 78th Street towards Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect entering the subway system on three different occasions following the March 20 robbery. He wore a different dark baseball cap in each photo but he wore the same black leather jacket and dark pants in each image.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.