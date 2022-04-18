Queens councilman introduces a series of bills concerning quality-of-life issues

Councilman Robert Holden introduced 16 bills at a New York City Council meeting on Thursday, April 14, that would improve the everyday quality of life for his constituents and residents throughout the city.

The series of bills concerns noise, sidewalk obstruction, film shooting disruptions and more.

“With the trend of legalizing or ignoring, and thereby normalizing, behaviors that diminish our city’s quality of life and lead to the bigger crime we are seeing on the rise every day, it’s time to take measures to bring balance to living in New York City,” Holden said.

One bill would require the city to inform the public about the locations of moviemaking activities in the form of an online database and interactive map.

“Bills in today’s package address film crews taking up commercial parking and hurting small businesses without advance notice, sidewalk obstructions, illegal towing of vehicles and making the 311 system more efficient. These bills can be just a small start at making New York City more livable again,” Holden said.

Another bill Holden proposed deals with noise, which is a common complaint among residents in his district. The bill would prohibit cars with affixed speakers to the exterior of the vehicle and would impose a civil penalty of between $100 to $225 for a first violation, $150 to $400 for a second violation and $200 to $575 for a third and any subsequent violation.

“We know that unreasonable noise late at night is not only a nuisance, but a threat to New Yorkers’ health,” Holden said. “I am introducing bills to stop motorists from affixing large speakers to their vehicles, which have only the purpose of blaring music across a great distance and disturbing residents, as well as deter excessive noise from personal devices.”

Holden is also looking to change the 311 system to make it easier for mobile application or website users by submitting a request or complaint with no more than four steps.

“All New Yorkers are entitled to the quiet enjoyment of their homes,” Holden said.