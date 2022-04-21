Queens lawmaker encourages local high school students to enter congressional art contest

Congresswoman Grace Meng is encouraging local high school students to enter her annual congressional district art contest, a competition where teens compete to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

“Each year, students from throughout Queens submit exceptional pieces of art for the competition, and I am always impressed by their outstanding talent and creativity,” Meng said. “I encourage students to participate in this year’s contest and look forward to congratulating the winner whose artwork will represent our congressional district in Washington, D.C. I wish the best of luck to all who enter.”

Meng’s contest is part of “An Artistic Discovery,” which is the national art contest held each year by the House of Representatives to showcase the artwork of all congressional district art contest winners from across the nation.

The winning artwork of Meng’s competition — along with the winning pieces from art contests in Congressional districts throughout the United States — will be displayed for one year in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for all to see including visitors to Capitol Hill, House members, senators and maybe even the president.

The winner of Meng’s competition, as well as second and third place runners-up, will be announced during a reception that the congresswoman will host for students and their families, art teachers, principals and school administrators.

The judges will consist of outside individuals. Entries must be two-dimensional and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Accepted mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs. They must not violate U.S. copyright laws.

The deadline to submit entries to Meng’s office is May 2.

The Artistic Discovery contest was launched in 1982 for members of Congress to highlight the artistic work of high school students from around the nation. Since it began, hundreds of thousands of high school students from throughout the United States have participated in the competition.