Ridgewood Ale House ripped off as intruder makes off with payroll cash: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a popular gastropub on Sunday night.

The suspect entered the Ridgewood Ale House, located at 57-38 Myrtle Ave., around 7:35 p.m. and proceeded up the stairs to a second-floor “employees only” area, where he removed a black box that contained $2,000, police said. The suspect then fled the restaurants in an unknown direction.

A Ridgewood Ale House manager said the suspect is not an employee but might have been a customer.

“It wasn’t really a safe, actually,” she clarified. “It’s more like a small strongbox that contains envelopes with our employees’ pay inside.”

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he climbed the stairs to the second floor. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.