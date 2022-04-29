Quantcast
Ridgewood Ale House ripped off as intruder makes off with payroll cash: NYPD

Ridgewood
Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed payroll cash from the Ridgewood Ale House Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a popular gastropub on Sunday night.

The suspect entered the Ridgewood Ale House, located at 57-38 Myrtle Ave., around 7:35 p.m. and proceeded up the stairs to a second-floor “employees only” area, where he removed a black box that contained $2,000, police said. The suspect then fled the restaurants in an unknown direction.

A Ridgewood Ale House manager said the suspect is not an employee but might have been a customer.

“It wasn’t really a safe, actually,” she clarified. “It’s more like a small strongbox that contains envelopes with our employees’ pay inside.”

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he climbed the stairs to the second floor. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

