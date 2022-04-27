Rosedale man convicted of murder in 2018 ice pick stabbing at Jamaica bus stop

A Rosedale man was found guilty at trial of murder and other crimes in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a man with an ice pick at a Jamaica bus stop, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Micah Brown, 24, of 147th Street, was convicted by a jury Tuesday following a two-week-long trial in Queens Supreme Court and now faces 25 years to life behind bars.

According to trial testimony, just before midnight on Feb. 25, 2018, Brown was operating a blue “dollar van” that was parked at the Jamaica Bus Terminal when the 25-year-old victim, Anthony Akeem Teil of Cambria Heights, approached and asked for a ride. Brown refused but did allow other passengers to board the van. The rejection triggered an angry exchange between the two men.

The two argued until Brown walked around to the driver’s side of the passenger van, opened the door and retrieved an ice pick from inside the vehicle. He tucked the ice pick inside his sweatshirt, walked back around the van and approached Teil to continue the argument. The exchange escalated to a physical altercation and Brown pulled out the ice pick and plunged it into Teil’s head and chest multiple times.

According to the trial testimony, after stabbing the victim, Brown jumped into the van and drove off. Teil, who had the ice pick lodged in the side of his skull, attempted to collect his belongings but collapsed on the sidewalk.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call regarding a dispute at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue where they found Teil with stab wounds to his head and chest. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown turned himself in at the 103rd Precinct six days after the attack.

“An argument should never escalate to such levels of brutality,” Katz said. “The defendant used an ice pick to stab a young man multiple times — killing him — during a confrontation over transport. Violence is a corrosive presence in our neighborhoods that we must reject.”

Brown was convicted of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

“After a two-week trial conducted by my office, a jury weighed all the evidence presented at trial and found the defendant guilty of committing this brazen attack,” Katz said.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise, who presided at trial, set sentencing for June 23. At that time, Brown faces 25 years to life in prison.