17-year-old student shot near Maspeth High School

A 17-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the arm across the street from Maspeth High School this afternoon following a dispute with two 15-year-old boys, according to police sources.

Police said that the shooting happened at 74th Street and Grand Avenue around 1:40 p.m. According to reports, the teen is a student at the high school and ran inside the building after he was shot.

The teen was brought to Elmhurst Hospital and police said he is “expected to survive,” according to a police spokesperson.

Reports surfaced that the teen is the son of an NYPD officer, but the spokesperson could not immediately confirm with QNS.

Police reported that Maspeth High School was in lockdown following the shooting.

⁦@NYCSchools⁩ Maspeth High School is currently on a lockdown due to a shooting that occurred in the immediate vicinity. Patrol and School Safety personnel are present at the scene. Lockdown will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/BtHP4aaETr — NYPD School Safety (@NYPDSchools) May 11, 2022

According to student Isiah Perez, the teen who was shot is named “Bryan.”

“After a period after I got into the school, there was a hard lock down. We were stuck in the ambulance. Bryan is chill. I [went] with him to the ambulance. I am very upset that he was shot,” Perez said.

Law enforcement officials later told QNS that there was “no indication” that the school was still on lockdown, which was later confirmed on Twitter.

The safety lockdown at Maspeth High School has been lifted. Staff and students are now permitted to exit the building. pic.twitter.com/IKaGAD2zFa — NYPD School Safety (@NYPDSchools) May 11, 2022

A police spokesperson told QNS that two suspects have been brought in for questioning, but have not been placed under arrest at this time.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar incident at a Queens school, where police arrested 16-year-old Sean Chang on April 11 in connection with a shooting at Cardozo High School.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell and Zach Gewelb.

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. on May 11.