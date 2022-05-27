Four Bayside residents to appear in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Four athletes from Bayside will be participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12.

Kathlene Massi and Conrad Chang will be in the swimming events while Kim Roth and Jonathan Veiner will be competing in bocce.

The athletes’ coach, Jacquie Soulier, has been helping to train athletes for the Special Olympics at the Cross Island YMCA since 1991. According to Soulier, the program has grown over time from 14 athletes to 90. While she’s certainly excited about her athletes being able to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, she’s also looking forward to their next training session at the YMCA.

“They each have great personalities,” Soulier said. “It’s a wonderful feeling for each of them [to get this recognition.] Right now, we’re trying to arrange for when we’ll next go to the Cross Island YMCA to get some work in there.”

Each of the four athletes has overcome their mental disabilities to get to this. One athlete had been diagnosed with down syndrome, two with autism and a fourth as mentally handicapped. As they prepare to leave for the games that are set to begin on June 5, the athletes will be accompanied on their journey by helpers.