Prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Middle Village

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning Take 5 ticket was sold Thursday, May 19, in Middle Village.

The ticket, worth $38,927 was purchased at Kavya Optimo II Inc., located at 74-29 Metropolitan Ave.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws, must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning ticket. Numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing over $3 billion to help support education in New York State in 2020-2021.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).