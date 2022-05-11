Resorts World NYC offering dealer training program in anticipation of full casino license

As Resorts World New York City awaits the much-anticipated decision later this year on which three operations will receive downstate casino licenses in this year’s historic $220 billion state budget, it continues to invest in its current and prospective employees.

In addition to offering the highest wages in the entire casino industry nationwide, RWNYC is also providing a groundbreaking dealer training program thanks to a recent agreement with the Hotel Trades Council.

“Thanks to our partnership with the HTC, we’re thrilled to offer these classes at no cost to all employees,” RWNYC VP of Community Development Michele Stoddart said. “They’ll gain the tools to advance their careers and learn skills that are needed at Vegas-style live table games such as blackjack, poker, baccarat and roulette.”

Currently, RWNYC offers visitors 6,500 slots and electronic table games.

Through the program, RWNYC is working to upskill union workers to become table game dealers, putting them in prime positions to fill future open table game dealer spots. RWNYC has committed to doubling its workforce, adding more than 1,000 union jobs if it is granted a full commercial casino license. It already employs more Hotel Trades Council union workers than any other property union employer in New York City, according to RWNYC officials.

HTC members don’t have to pay for the training program, which typically runs as high as $2,000 per person, because it’s free to them, meaning they‘re not burdened with any financial pressures while looking for new career advancement opportunities. Their shifts also shouldn’t stand in the way of whether they can make the classes, because RWNYC makes them available and accessible for all employees.

Since opening in 2011, Resorts World New York City — located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd.in South Ozone Park — has generated more than $3 billion for New York’s education fund. RWNYC has also created hundreds of good-paying union jobs and a full casino license would add hundreds more to its workforce.

“By launching this program, we look forward to having a great team of employees ready to fill open positions for live table games at Resorts World, if granted a full casino license,” Stoddart said. “The Resorts World difference is clear in the pride we have in hiring local talent and giving them access to good-paying union jobs near their homes. If provided a full casino license, we’ll be able to double our workforce, which is a win for Queens, New York City and New York state.”