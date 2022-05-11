Suspect in fatal Ridgewood shooting allegedly kills himself while on the run

The manhunt for the suspected killer of a Ridgewood NYPD employee is over.

Police reportedly found the body of suspect Pedro Cintron in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 11.

An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed the alleged killer took his own life with “a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.”

Cintron was found on McKibbin Street near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue. His firearm was recovered nearby, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives had been searching for Cintron since Monday morning, when Migdalia Ortega was found dead in her Ridgewood apartment with gunshot wounds following an alleged domestic violence incident. The 55-year-old Cintron was believed to be the victim’s former boyfriend, police said. A good Samaritan who tried to assist her was also wounded in the gunfire.

Both women were rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Center, where Ortega was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m., according to the NYPD. The second victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call at 66-17 Fresh Pond Rd., where they discovered two females with gunshot wounds after what appeared to be an incidence of domestic violence.

According to Deputy Chief Julie Morrow, the commanding officer of Queens North, Migdalia Ortega, who lived in a third-floor apartment at the location, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and a 48-year-old woman sustained a shot to the abdomen and shoulder.

“During the dispute, the 48-year-old second-floor neighbor went to check on the third-floor occupants,” Morrow said. “She was then shot and fled back to her apartment. The male suspect followed her and continued shooting.”

Homicide detectives are still working to determine how the fatal shooting played out but said there were shell casings throughout the hallway of the apartment building.

Officials said Ortega worked for the NYPD Information Technology Bureau, with 11 years in service. The family is receiving support from the NYPD Employee Assistance Unit, according to Morrow.

“We are doing everything we can to comfort them in this difficult time,” Morrow said.

Morrow added that there were no prior reports of domestic violence between these people.

Assistant Chief Galen Frierson said that Ortega’s family is grieving at this time and asked the public and members of the press to respect their privacy.

“There are no words to explain exactly how we feel,” Frierson said. “We feel deeply for the family.”

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS.com later for more updates.